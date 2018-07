Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The United Way of Fort Smith and Walmart are holding a "Fill the Bus" event to collect school supplies for children in poverty.

Fill the Bus will be on July 27th from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and July 28th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Carrie Terry for more on the event.