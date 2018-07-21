Garrison Creek Rough Riders Championship Held In Muldrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW, Okla. (KFSM) -- Across the border in Oklahoma rodeo fans gathered in Muldrow Saturday (July 21) night for the Garrison Creek Rough Riders Championship.

The event features everything from bareback bronc-riding to mutton busting.

Participants said it is a great way for riders -- new and old -- to show off their skills.

"I enjoy the rodeo because it's the way I can express myself and it's just been in my blood since I was a little girl," said Tymber Stephens, "it's just what I do and I love it."

Besides the rodeo, the event also featured live music and vendors.

They even gave away a few scholarships to local high school students.