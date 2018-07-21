Hail Damage Reported In Elkins Due To Overnight Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKINS, Ark. (KFSM) -- Just before midnight Friday (July 20), a thunderstorm producing hail and high winds ripped across eastern Benton and Washington Counties.

Residents in Elkins said the hail was the size of golf balls.

Some people even taking shelter thinking at the time that this storm was a tornado.

The destruction knocked down some power lines, but residents said power was restored within a half an hour.

Now, homeowners are assessing roof damage, as well as hail damage to their vehicles, but they said us they are just thankful no one was injured.

"Every time you could see lightning you could see the trees were bending over, then you started to hear the hail, it was crazy," said resident Blake Still. "It was like someone outside moved a driving range outside the house and started pelting golf balls at us.''

Emergency Managers said there was quite a bit of roof damage and they recommend for people who live in Elkins to have their roofs checked out by a professional.