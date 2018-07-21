Storm Damage Forces Closure Of Buffalo Point Campground

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Buffalo Point Campground is closed because of a major storm that rolled through the area at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday (July 21), according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Several large trees fell and blocked roads, brought down power lines, damaged park facilities, vehicles and RVs. Only minor injuries were reported and all other areas of the park is open to the public, said park service personnel.

Currently, the campground, cabins and restaurant are closed due to a lack of electricity, sewer and phones, and will reopen on Tuesday (July 24).