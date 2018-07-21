× Storms Over, Hot Weekend Ahead

Severe storms rolled through parts of Northwest Arkansas earlier this morning, leaving large hail in the path. Heavy rain and plenty of lightning were also the case. A few clouds are still in the area, which will keep temperatures in NW Arkansas slightly less warm. While it won’t be as hot as yesterday, it’ll still be a warm and muggy summer day.

Heat advisories in effect this afternoon until 8PM for folks in the River Valley. Heat indexes will be near or over 100 degrees.

High temperatures will range from the low 90s to near 100°. It will feel less warm than yesterday.

Northwest Arkansas - It will stay dry throughout the day, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s by midday.

River Valley - A few passing clouds today, but we will remain clear from rain. Temperatures will heat up to around 90° by lunchtime.

-Sabrina