Team Arkansas Lead By Former Razorback Dusty Hannahs In TBT

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KFSM) — Little Rock native and former Razorback Dusty Hannahs is looking to prove he has what it takes to play at the NBA level.

He did just that Saturday when he lead Team Arkansas to a first round 85-62 victory against the Tim Thomas Playaz

It didn’t take long for him to heat up in The Basketball Tournament – sinking 3 three-pointers in the first quarter and adding 3 more later in the game for a total of 26 points.

After his senior season at the University of Arkansas, Hannahs started in the G-League for the Memphis Hustle.

Along with Hannahs, another former Razorback in Michael Qualls shined in the game – dropping 21 points.

Team Arkansas outscored Tim Thomas Playaz 20-3 in the fourth quarter and held them to just 30% shooting.

Team Arkansas advanced to the quarterfinals taking place Sunday, July 22, facing off against the Talladega Knights.