Victims Killed In Ride The Duck Boat Disaster Identified

BRANSON (KFSM) – The Stone County Sheriff’s Office have released the names of the 17 people confirmed dead after a Ride the Duck boat capsized Thursday (July 19) evening.
The names of the victims are:
- Robert “Bob” Williams. Bob was the driver of the Ride the Duck boat that capsized. His wife, Judy, told CNN, “My husband was a man of God. He’d talk to anybody. He made an effect on many lives. He would give up his life for somebody”.
- Bill Asher, of Affton, Missouri.
- Rose Heupel Hamann, of Affton, Missouri.
- William Bright, 65, of Higginsville, Missouri.
- Janice Bright, 64, of Higginsville, Missouri.
- Steve Smith, 53, from Osceola, Arkansas. Steve was a retired teacher.
- Lance Smith, 15, from Osceola, Arkansas.
- Angela Coleman, 45, from Indiana.
- Arya Coleman, 1, from Indiana.
- Belinda Coleman, 69, from Indiana.
- Ervin Coleman, 76, from Indiana.
- Evan Coleman, 7, from Indiana.
- Glenn Coleman, 40, from Indiana.
- Horace Coleman, 70, from Indiana.
- Maxwell Coleman, 2, from Indiana.
- Reece Coleman, 9, from Indiana.
- Leslie Dennison, 64, from Illinois.
