× 17K Arkansas Residents Remain Without Power; Outage Details

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — As of Sunday (July 22), power is still out for about 15,000 Entergy customers in Pulaski County — power has been out since 4 a.m. Saturday (July 21).

According to Entergy’s Arkansas outage details, as of 2:15 p.m., approximately 17,000 Arkansas residents, in total, remain without power.

According to Entergy’s outage map on July 21, more than 60,000 Arkansas residents were without power, due to the hurricane winds that swept through the state. Most of the outages, more than 46,000, were concentrated in the Little Rock metropolitan area. West Little Rock appeared to have taken the brunt of the damage.