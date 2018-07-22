CAN: Multiple People Are Shot Outside A Toronto Restaurant

TORONTO, Canada (CNN) — Multiple people were shot outside of a Toronto, Canada, restaurant around 10 p.m. Sunday (July 22), Toronto police Sgt. Glenn Russell tells CNN.

The victims have been sent to trauma centers throughout the city, Russell says.

Eight people have been transported to various hospitals — six to trauma hospitals, one to a pediatric trauma center and one to a local hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services told CNN partner CTV. Two more people are about to be transported from the scene to a local hospital — making it a total of 10 patients so far, the Canadian station reported.

Toronto Fire Services is assisting with efforts, Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak tells CNN.

Officials are expecting to issue a press release in the coming hours, according to police.

DEVELOPING STORY.