Enduro Bike Racing Takes Over The Trails In Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- Bike trails in Bella Vista are back open, but not before they played host to the Enduro Race on Sunday (July 22) at the Back 40 trails.

The popular mountain biking racing series gives riders a challenge with long distance rides, varying terrain, and downhill racing.

For guests there was plenty of live music and some great race viewing.

For OZ Trails Director Scott Schroen the experience is one of a kind.

"We're out here at Blooming Springs Park for our third race in the Arkansas Enduro series and we have a sold out event at a 160 racers; really excited to be here," said Schroen. "This is [a] great thing for the community, people are coming out enjoying a nice mountain bike ride, but it's still highly competitive."

The series makes stops across Arkansas.

The next race will be in Eureka Springs in August and a Bentonville race is scheduled in September.