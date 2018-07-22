It’s The Time Of Year When Bats Like To Hang Out In Attics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) -- If you've been hearing some scratching in your ceiling -- you could have a few bats nesting in your attic.

This time of year bats are starting to have babies.

They are looking for any nook or cranny to get inside of homes or buildings for a safe place to raise their young.

Bats like to live in dark places like your home's attic.

Bats are capable of squeezing into extremely small openings.

Having bats nest inside of your home can cause destruction and can be hazardous to your health. Bats can carry rabies and cause breathing issues.

"Their feces are very, very dangerous ... can be a very bad respiratory hazard to worry about," said Wildlife X Team Owner Jason Culver. "So you have anything in your home ... they start building it up in the system or bats start moving around, stir up their feces, then you have a chance of breathing that in."

Culver said it's important to seal any cracks or holes in your home before bats or other rodents make their way inside.

Bats are a protected species, so if you find bats nesting in your home -- do not harm them because you could be fined or jailed for harming a bat -- call an exterminator.