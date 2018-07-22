× Less Muggy And Normal Temperatures

The weather pattern has shifted the second half of the weekend as a cold front moved over us. Since it’s now sitting to our south, we have a northerly wind, bringing in drier air and “cooler” temperatures. This will last for a few days, until the weather pattern changes again.

Temperatures today will range from around 90° to the mid 90s. It will feel slightly less hot than yesterday. No heat advisories have been issued.

Hour-By-Hour for Northwest Arkansas: It'll be a cooler start to the day but temperatures rise to the upper 80s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is in store.

Hour-By-Hour River Valley: Temperatures begin in the low 70s, but they slowly rise to the mid 90s. Clouds increase by the afternoon.

Drier air has moved into the area, so it's feeling much more comfortable outside. Dewpoints are in the mid 60s, instead of near a muggy 70°. It'll start to feel a little more muggy the next few days, but it won't be unbearable.

-Sabrina