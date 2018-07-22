× New Details Released After Elderly Couple Found Dead In Kay County Cemetery

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (CBS) -– New details have been released after an elderly couple was found dead at a cemetery in Kay County.

The couple has now been identified as George Allen Smith, 82, and Kay Suzan Smith, 80.

Officials said they found the bodies with gunshot wounds around 2:40 p.m. Friday (July 20) at the Resthaven Cemetery. His wound appeared self-inflicted while it was undetermined if hers was.

The Smith family later released a statement, saying health was a factor and the two will be missed: