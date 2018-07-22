× OSBI: Suspect Dies After Bixby Officer-Involved Shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a juvenile suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in northeastern Oklahoma.

Bixby police say they had responded to a reported assault with a weapon around 5:00 a.m. Sunday (July 22) in the 16400 block of South 84th East Avenue. They say, while officers were at the scene, they were told someone had taken the family vehicle.

Police say an officer headed toward the scene spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop the vehicle. They say the driver fled, but eventually stopped, turned toward the officer, and began driving at the officer.

According to police, the officer then fired at the driver. The driver left the scene, but was located soon after, police say.

Police say the juvenile male suspect was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds where he died from his injuries.