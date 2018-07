Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds kept Sunday much cooler, but as long as we have a northwest wind, expect a bit cooler weather the next few days. More sunshine will return starting Monday morning.

Highs on Monday will range from the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

Humidity levels should also remain lower through Thursday. Especially for what we normally see in July, enjoy slightly cooler and slightly less humid weather for the first half of the upcoming week.

-Matt