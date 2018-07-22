× Police: Texas Woman Mailed Meth To Convicted Murderer

KATY, Texas (CBS) — Police in Katy, Texas, arrested a woman after they said she allegedly mailed meth to a convicted murderer.

According to KFDX, Sara Elizabeth Russell, 29, has been accused of getting a prohibited substance into a correctional facility.

The incident began when a mail room employee at the James V. Allred Unit, a prison in Wichita Falls, Texas, found a bulge behind a photo on a homemade card. The employee pulled on it, revealing a clear package with a white powder-like substance.

Authorities said the substance tested positive for meth. They also said the return address on the package was to Jason Burkett, an inmate convicted of capital murder after killing two boys in 2001.

Burkett was interviewed, but said he didn’t mail drugs or ask anyone to mail him drugs. Police later discovered Russell’s fingerprints on the package and arrested her.

Officials alleged Burkett had mailed the card to Russell with instructions to put the drugs inside, then arranged to have the package returned to him, police said.

Russell was given a bond of $10,000.