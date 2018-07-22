× Springdale Woman Dies In A Car Accident On US 412

CARROLL COUNTY (KFSM) — One person was killed and others were injured in a two-car accident Sunday (July 22) afternoon on Highway 412 in Carroll County, according to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) report.

A 2003 Ford, driven by Thomas Fitz, 51, from Sparta, was headed west, but crossed the double yellow lines, entered the east bound side of the highway, and struck a 2006 Kia, according to the ASP report.

The report states the Kia was driven by David Leon Roubidoux, 76, and Lois Roubidoux, 88, was the passenger — she was killed in the accident. They were both from Springdale.

When the vehicles collided, the Ford went into a ditch, overturned and ended upright. The Kia ended up in the middle of Highway 412.

The two men were transported to Northwest Medical Center. The deceased was taken to Nelsons Funeral Home, per the ASP report.