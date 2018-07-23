Benton County Jail To End Free In-Person Visits

BENTONVILLE (AP) — A jail in northwestern Arkansas is planning to end free, in-person visits between inmates and their family and friends starting this fall.

The Benton County Jail will launch a remote video visitation system Sept. 1, the AP reports.

The system allows someone to visit an inmate using a home computer or laptop through a website. The visits will cost 50 cents per minute in 15-minute increments and must be scheduled a day in advance.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins said the system’s benefits include decreased contraband.

“Video visitation will allow family and friends to visit with their loved ones from the comfort of their own homes,” she said. “It will allow for those with health problems to not have to travel and those living out of state a much easier and less expensive way to visit.”

The American Bar Association and the American Correctional Association have published policy guidelines saying video visitation and other emerging technologies should be a supplement for in-person visitation, not a substitute.

Other jails around the country have implemented remote visitation, but some states like Texas passed laws requiring in-person visitation to be maintained at county jails.

Video visits at Benton County’s location can be scheduled every day of the week, including holidays. Inmates will be allowed two such visits each week, according to a news release. Attorneys will still have in-person access to their clients.