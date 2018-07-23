Bentonville Woman Paints Iconic Sam Walton Photo

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) – A Bentonville woman is showing off her unique painting of Sam Walton.

The painting captures the Walmart founder doing the hula on Wall Street, an iconic picture that dates back more than 30 years ago.

Kiersten Sundberg, says she recently moved to northwest Arkansas, and wanted to create an painting with a connection to the area.

“I hope that the message of him reaching out to people is what it conveys. I hope that that kind of warmth is what it conveys.”

The painting will be displayed at an art gallery in Betonville starting in October.

After that, Sundberg hopes to sell it to someone who would appreciate the painting as much as she did putting it together.