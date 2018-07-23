× Cabot Woman Wins $1 Million In Second-Chance Lottery Drawing

CABOT (KFSM) — A second-chance lottery drawing netted a Cabot woman a big prize in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

According from a news release from the lottery, Bridget Putt entered the Play It Again second-chance drawing with her scratch-off tickets, and her name was drawn for a $1 million prize. She is the 63rd person to win $1 million from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the release said.

Lottery officials couldn’t reach Putt by phone because her number had changed, so they notified her by mail. Putt said she couldn’t believe the letter when she first read it.

“I thought it might be a scam,” Putt said. “So I confirmed the phone number in the letter to call three times before calling back this morning when Lottery offices opened at 8 a.m.”

Putt said she hadn’t bought many scratch-off tickets lately because she was “broke.”

“But I’m not broke now!” she exclaimed.

Also, the lottery office announced that the Mega Millions jackpot had increased to $512 million for Tuesday night’s drawing, the fifth largest in Mega Millions history.