CBS Exclusive: Victim, Mother Remember Moments Before Duck Boat Sinking

BRANSON, Mo. (KFSM) - The Arkansas teenager who survived last week's duck boat crash in Branson, along with her mother, shared their stories this weekend with CBS News.

Loren Smith, 14, survived the sinking of the Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake in Branson last Thursday, but her father Steve Smith and brother Lance Smith were among the 17 who died in the accident.

Loren and her mother Pam, who was not aboard the boat, spoke exclusively with CBS News about their loss, and the final words they ever spoke to both Steve and Lance.

"There was some evil clouds - the wind started picking up," Loren said. "I saw a tree fall down in the background and told my brother. He didn't notice it. I was freaking out.

"The boat started leaning towards the left -- no, not left, right," she continued. "My mom called right before it happened."

Pam Smith said the weather wasn't bad when they got started, but the waves became giant waves, and Pam talked with her husband about the storm.

"He said, 'it's not good, Pam,' " she recounted. "I told him I loved him, and he told me he loved me, and I asked him to take care of the kids.

"That was our last words," Pam said.

Loren escaped the duck boat with a concussion and was released from the hospital on Saturday.

The accident happened as winds approached hurricane strength.