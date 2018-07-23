× Company Offers To Pay Medical, Funeral, Travel Expenses For Duck Boat Victims And Families

The company that owns the Ride the Ducks tour said Monday on its website that it is offering to pay all related medical bills and funeral expenses for the victims of Thursday’s sinking. Of the 31 on board the boat, 17 died when it sank in a thunderstorm.

“Today, we continue to focus our efforts on the families,” a statement on the company’s website said Monday. “We are offering to pay for all related medical bills and funeral expenses, return all personal items from the rescue scene, and assist with any related travel or accommodations that will help the families in their time of need. An event like this deeply touches everyone and we are also providing grief counseling to our employees who have been affected by this tragic accident.”

The statement comes as the wreck of the boat was pulled from about 80 feet of water in Table Rock Lake on Monday morning.

The Ride the Ducks Branson website also stated it was “fully cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Highway Patrol and all federal and state authorities involved in the investigation.”

The company announced shortly after the sinking that it was shutting down until further notice.

