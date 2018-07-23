× Couple Pleads Not Guilty In DWI Crash That Killed Daughter

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale couple pleaded not guilty Monday (July 23) to charges stemming from an drunk driving accident that killed one of their children.

Sabrina Crowe, 31, and Nathaniel Clark, 29, were arrested last month after Crowe crashed into a tree as the family was leaving Beaver Lake. Crowe’s 9-year-old daughter, Kahlyn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crowe is accused of negligent homicide because investigators allege she was driving. Both she and Clark face three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Crowe also faces a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.

Crowe’s other two children — Madelynn and Brooklyn — were air-lifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Madelynn, 4, suffered brain bleeding in the accident, while Brooklyn, 6, received non life-threatening injuries.

Crowe and Clark had been drinking on a boat earlier Sunday and were on their way to Avoca when Crowe crashed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Crowe initially told police Clark was driving because she was scared, but later admitted she was driving, according to the affidavit.

Both are due back in Benton County Circuit Court on Aug. 28.