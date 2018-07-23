Crews Salvage Duck Boat From Bottom Of Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. (KFSM) — Crews pulled the duck boat that sank Thursday (July 19) at Table Rock Lake, killing 17 people, from the bottom of the lake Monday.

Crews started working at 9 a.m. Monday (July 23) to retrieve the boat, Stretch Duck 7, which sank to the bottom of the lake near the stern of the showboat Branson Belle, according to KATV. The boat reached the surface about half an hour later after being pulled from about 80 feet of water.

Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday (July 22), according to the Associated Press.

Authorities identified them as 45-year-old Angela Coleman, 1-year-old Arya Coleman, 69-year-old Belinda Coleman, 76-year-old Ervin Coleman, 7-year-old Evan Coleman, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 70-year-old Horace Coleman, 2-year-old Maxwell Coleman, and 9-year-old Reece Coleman.

The other victims were identified as 69-year-old William Asher, 68-year-old Rosemarie Hamann, 63-year-old Janice Bright, 65-year-old William Bright, and the crew member operating the boat, 73-year-old Bob Williams, all from Missouri.

Also killed were 64-year-old Leslie Dennison of Illinois, and 53-year-old Steve Smith and his son, 15-year-old Lance Smith, both from Arkansas.

Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident. GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it’s verified one campaign that’s raising money.

Ingrid Coleman Douglas told The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.

