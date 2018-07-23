Dozens of Animals Taken From Alleged Puppy Mill Now Up For Adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Seventy-one animals were rescued from an alleged puppy mill near Lincoln on June 13th,and now they're ready for adoption.

Carmen Nelson, from the Animal League of Washington County, said the dogs were in terrible shape at the time of the rescue.

“The animals were just stacked in cages, no fresh water, in their feces, just really bad conditions all around,” she said.

Dozens of those dogs were brought here to the Wedington Animal Hospital to be treated.

Dr. Jack Herring said when the dogs were brought into the animal hospital, every one of them was sick.

“They had so many health problems. Some had fleas, some had ehrlichia. It was a little odd, the mix, and not all of them having the same disease and parasites,” he said.

But, Herring says now the dogs are very happy and healthy.

“There is nothing better than taking a beaten down by life, abused, neglected animals, and showing them how great it can be. To get them healthy and give them some love, that`s really a nice thing to do,” he said.

Nelson said they have adopted out 35 of the animals so far.

“Some of them are very shy and timid, but since they have been with us for six weeks, as you can see they are calming down. They like to be petted now, and they are working on their housing training. So, they really have come a long way, but people need to understand they still have a ways to go,” she said.

If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs you can email the Animal League of Washington County for an application at animalleaguewc@gmail.com

The owner of the alleged puppy mill, Debbie Cain, was arrested on animal cruelty charges. She's due in court in August.