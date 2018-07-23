× Fayetteville Man Arrested For Hit-And-Run With Cyclist

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Fayetteville man linked to a hit-and-run earlier this month that left a female cyclist gravely injured.

Carl Belt, 29, was arrested Saturday (July 21) in connection with leaving the scene of an injury accident — a Class D felony.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.

Belt told Washington County sheriff’s deputies that he hit the woman about 4:30 p.m. on July 6 while driving down Harmon Road, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Belt said he flagged down another motorist to call 911 and helped divert traffic, but left before police arrived.

Authorities found the woman lying in the road and pulled her damaged bicycle from a nearby ditch.

She was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where doctors found her suffering from two spinal fractures, internal bleeding, broken ribs, leg and face abrasions, fractures in both arms and injuries to her internal organs.

An update on the woman’s condition wasn’t available Monday (July 23).

State law requires that drivers stop and render aid for accidents that result in injury or death if the need for treatment is apparent or if law enforcement has been contacted.

Belt is free on $6,130 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 27 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.