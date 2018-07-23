× Fayetteville Man Gets Probation For Stabbing

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man who stabbed another man and then took him to the hospital received five years probation after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Marcell Guevara, 40, pleaded guilty Friday (July 20) in Washington County Circuit Court to second-degree battery for stabbing the man after an argument in February.

Judge Mark Lindsay also ordered Guevara to have no contact with the victim and pay $8,472.04 in restitution. Guevara faces up to six years in prison if he violates his probation.

A woman who was with Guevara and the victim told Fayetteville police the men were drinking early in the morning at a home on Boxley Avenue when the victim started arguing with another woman, according to an arrest report.

She said the victim left the house but he got into another argument outside with Guevara.

She said Guevara came back in the house and said the victim fell on a glass table and hurt himself, according to the report.

The woman said she and Guevara put the victim in Guevara’s Cadillac and took him to Washington Regional Medical Center, where staff noted the man had several wounds and was bleeding profusely.

The victim told hospital staff he’d been stabbed, but he was sedated before police arrived, according to the report.

Police went to Guevara’s home on Boxley avenue, where they found a Cadillac and saw blood stains on the windows and in the backseat.

Police arrested Guevara when he left his home about 8:50 a.m. Police said he was wearing clothing described by the woman who accompanied the victim to the hospital.