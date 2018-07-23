× Four Sentenced For Counterfeiting Scheme In NWA

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Four people who pleaded guilty in March to counterfeiting charges have been sentenced to federal prison.

Garrett Nichols, 31, and Allen Dean Vanover, 36, each received 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The pair pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting counterfeiting obligations.

April Stults, 26, also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting, but received 15 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Mary King, 47, was sentenced to time served after spending 170 days federal custody. She pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit bills and will also serve a one-year sentence of supervised release.

Between October 2017 and December 2017, Stults, Vanover and Nichols printed more than two dozen 10- and 20-dollar bills and four 100-dollar bills, according to the court documents.

Fayetteville police arrested Stults, Nichols and King in November 2017 after investigators found counterfeiting equipment, fake bills and drug paraphernalia inside Stults’ apartment on Buchanan Avenue.

Nichols told police he knew Stults had been using a printer to make counterfeit money, and he took the printer to keep her from getting in trouble.

Nichols said the bag he took from Stults’ unit contained “funny money” that she and King had been using to buy pills. Nichols also said he tried to pass some of the fake bills at Sonic.

Police found several sheets of copy paper with images of $5, $10, $20 and $100 bills inside the trash bag, according to an arrest report.

Stults, along with Vanover, was arrested again for forgery on Dec. 6, 2017, when police learned she’d been printing fake money from a home in Prairie Grove.

Stults said she was counterfeiting money to “get back on her feet,” according to an arrest report.