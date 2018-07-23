× Funeral Arrangements Set For Arkansans Killed In Boat Accident

BRANSON, Mo. (KFSM) — Funeral arrangements have been set for two Arkansans who died in last week’s boating accident at Table Rock Lake.

Osceola Church of Christ on Monday (July 23) announced the funerals for Steve Smith, 54, and his son, Lance Smith, 15, will be at 2 p.m. at the Mississippi County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Tuesday (July 24) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday (July 25) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., according to the church.

The Osceloa residents were killed along with 15 others on a duck boat tour when the boat capsized during a storm.

Mayor and close family-friend Dickie Kennemore praised the Smith men for their character, according to WREG in Memphis.

“No finer individuals in Osceola but these two men and this family,” Kennemore said.

He said he’s known this family for several years and knows them to be good people.

The Smith family is well known in Osceola. Many know them from working in the church and/or the school system.

Steve Smith was a retired teacher and a church deacon at Osceola Church of Christ.

“He was a very good-hearted man. You couldn’t have asked for a better teacher. There are a few good teachers in this world and he was the best that you could ever ask for,” Thomas said.

Thomas said Steve taught her children and they were devastated to hear what happened.

Steve’s wife Pam Smith is also an educator.

As her husband, son and daughter rode on the duck boat she opted to stay on shore the day of the accident.

Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday (July 22), according to the Associated Press.

Authorities identified them as 45-year-old Angela Coleman, 1-year-old Arya Coleman, 69-year-old Belinda Coleman, 76-year-old Ervin Coleman, 7-year-old Evan Coleman, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 70-year-old Horace Coleman, 2-year-old Maxwell Coleman, and 9-year-old Reece Coleman.

The other victims were identified as 69-year-old William Asher, 68-year-old Rosemarie Hamann, 63-year-old Janice Bright, 65-year-old William Bright, and the crew member operating the boat, 73-year-old Bob Williams, all from Missouri; and 64-year-old Leslie Dennison of Illinois.

Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident. GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it’s verified one campaign that’s raising money.

Ingrid Coleman Douglas told The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.

Crews recovered the boat Monday from the bottom of the lake.