Hole In Bridge Prompts Closure Of Portion Of Muskogee Turnpike

TULSA (KFSM) — The southbound lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike were closed late Sunday after a hole opened up in a bridge.

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the turnpike is closed near the Gore and Webbers Falls area at U.S. 64 while crews repair a small hole that opened in the bridge. Crews will lay new concrete today (July 23) and tomorrow. They are hoping to have the bridge back open by Thursday.

Those traveling southbound on the turnpike are being detoured onto U.S. 64 to get to Interstate 40.