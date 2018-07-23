× Key Section For Buffalo River Trail Becomes Available

ST. JOE (KFSM) — Arkansas’ outdoor community is rallying to raise $80,000 for purchasing land that is key to piecing together the approximately 100-mile Buffalo River Trail (BRT).

After years of pursuing this piece of private, wild land and exhausting options for alternative routes, activists have acquired an option to purchase and are working to raise funds by October.

The price for the 64-acre parcel is $52,000. Buffalo River Foundation (BRF) needs $80,000 to buy the land, endow it for future care, and cover costs for the survey and appraisal said Ross Noland, head of the nonprofit BRF.

The BRT is part of a trail system being assembled across the Ozark region that ultimately will span about 800 miles and connect Fort Smith, Arkansas to St. Louis, Mo.

