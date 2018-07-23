Olive Garden’s ‘Buy One, Take One’ Promotion Is Back

Olive Garden’s popular deal “Buy One, Take One” is back.
Starting Monday (July 23) to September 23, you can pick your favorite dish and take a second one home for free.
Starting at $12.99, you can choose from the following entrees:
- Fettuccine Alfedo
- Cheese Ravioli
- Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
- Five Cheese Ziti al Forno
You can still have all the salad or soup, and breadsticks you care to enjoy.
For a small upgrade, you can also choose from:
- Lasagna Classico
- Chicken Con Broccoli
- Shrimp Scampi