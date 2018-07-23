Overnight Storm Cost Homeowners Thousands In Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKINS (KFSM) -- The aftermath of a hail storm Friday (July 20) night is adding up to tens of thousands of dollars for homeowners.

Elkins residents say the storm was like nothing they have ever seen before.

''It was like a meteor hit it,'' said Kevin Stintson.

''I'm 25 years old and I've never experienced anything like that,'' Blake Stills says.

The storm left hundreds of residents with leaking roofs.

Owner of Holland Roofing, Steven Holland, describes baseball size holes the hailstone left when hitting the roof of one home in Elkins, ''this one's probably about the size of a baseball, and we have a large penetration down here that's going all the way through,''.

Experts say it's important to get a roof leak taken care of as soon as possible, since water that gets in the house can cause mold and mildew.

''Definitely want to contact your insurance company, let them know that you've had recent storms, and they'll get you on the schedule to get someone to come out and take a look at it,'' said B&K Construction owner, Bruce Johnson.

To be deemed as totaled, a roof has to show evidence of 10 or more hits by hailstones, which can costs thousands to get fixed.

Local roofers say it's a good idea to have a home inspection after a big storm ,it could be months before evidence of damage can be apparent.