Ronald McDonald Family Room In Rogers Celebrating 5 Years With Event Tonight

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Ronald McDonald family is celebrating an anniversary.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room is marking five years at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers with refreshments and a tour of the room. The open house-style event takes place today from 4-6 p.m. at the hospital, on Rife Medical Lane just off Interstate 49 in Rogers.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room offers beds, showers and a kitchen area as part of a space for families to regroup while their children are staying at the hospital.

The family room at Mercy has served 5,000 families in its five years there. It accepts donations online, which can be made here.