Some Colors Make Your Car Warmer In The Sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re in the heart of summer which means every time you open your car door, it’s like opening your oven door. So today we wanted to do a little science experiment at Adventure Subaru in Fayetteville: how much does a vehicle’s color affect it’s temperature. Let’s find out.

To conduct these experiments, we used a infrared thermometer. We measured outside vehicle surface temperatures and wheel temperatures. Here were the results:

White Car Outside: 104.9˚F

White Car Inside: 121.1˚F

Black Car Outside: 131.0˚F

Black Car Inside: 129.2˚F

Red Car Outside: 125.6˚F

Blue Car Outside: 128.6˚F

In general, lighter cars will be cooler and darker colored cars will be hotter. This is because of a radiation term: albedo.

Albedo is a measure of how much an object or a color reflects the sun's UV radiation. Thus, an object with a higher albedo will reflect more light and heat. Lighter colors have more albedo, so lighter colors are cooler. It's hard to compare colors, especially in the middle (orange, red, green, blue, purple...). However, within a color, a lighter shade will be cooler. So a baby blue will be cooler than a navy blue. Blue should also be lighter than black, but hotter than white.

By how much? This part is tricky. A lot of it depends on the material and how the object is slanted towards the sun. Every object will be a bit different. In our tests, the surface of a vehicle, the lighter color was around 25% cooler than darker colors.

Some of you are thinking, I really like a black or dark-colored car. Well there is still good news for you because there are steps you can take to keep your car cooler, regardless of color. Sunshades keep your car cooler by reflecting the sun’s UV rays and also can protect your interior from fading and cracking.

We tested two cars, also the same make and color, but one had a sunshade and the other did not. The car with the sunshade was 13 degrees cooler.

Another way you can keep your car cooler is by getting tinted windows. Window tint helps filter out some of the sun's rays. This helps keep some of the heat out and will make sure your seats and interior are a bit cooler.

Keeping cool and learning about the colors where you live, I'm 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.