Top Wide Receivers To Watch In 2018

All the way up to Football Friday Night, the 5NEWS Sports crew is going to be breaking down our top local players to watch at every position. This week, it's the wide receivers, presented in alphabetical order:

Chad Graham, Elkins

Graham was the focal point of a high powered Elks' passing attack in 2017 as he hauled in 48 catches for 853 yards, an average of more than 17 yards per reception, while scoring 16 touchdowns. With a new coaching staff coming in, Graham will certainly be the player to watch this fall.

Peyton Holt, Greenwood

Though he very well could be the Bulldogs' starting quarterback this fall, Holt's production as a junior can't be overlooked. He had 101 catches for 1,354 yards and 17 touchdowns as Greenwood won the 6A state title.

Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West

There's no secret weapon in Centerton as Jackson has emerged as one of the premiere receivers in the state. As a junior he led West with 62 catches for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Tyrese Solomon, Southside

Home run threats are nice to have and Southside has a legitimate one in Solomon. He had 65 catches for 1,211 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Mavericks, including a 93-yard catch and run against Little Rock Catholic.

Peyton Wright, Gentry

While he may not have the size of what you call a big time receiver, Wright makes up for it in play making ability. He led the Pioneers with 73 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

Honorable Mention:

Harrison Campbell, Bentonville

Jackson King, Northside

Drew Sturgeon, Farmington

Blake Thomson, Shiloh Christian

Hunter Wood, Har-Ber