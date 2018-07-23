× Two Razorbacks Named To Butkus Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–The preseason honors continued to roll in for Razorback football on Monday morning.

Dre Greenlaw & Scoota Harris were two of the 51 college players named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Greenlaw broke on to the scene with 95 tackles, earning Freshman All-American status. The Fayetteville native battled injuries the last two seasons but did set a personal best with 103 tackles as a junior.

Harris, a team captain was on Pro Football Focus’s First Team All-SEC after a dominant junior year. With 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 4 quarterback hits, Harris was one of the most explosive players on the Hog defense.

Together, the tandem of Greenlaw and Harris totaled 218 tackles last season.

The SEC has had the last two Butkus Award winners with Roquan Smith of Georgia in 2017 & Reuben Foster of Alabama in 2016.