Crews Extinguish Fire Behind Greenland School’s Bus Garage

GREENLAND (KFSM) – The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a fire at a shed behind the Greenland School District property Tuesday (July 24) night.

Video posted on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows crews working to extinguish flames at a shed behind the Greenland School’s bus garage.

Greenland Schools superintendent, Dr. Andrea Martin, told 5NEWS there was a little damage to some of the buses near the shed, but crews were able to put out the flames quickly.

Both the Fayetteville Fire Department and West Fork FD were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injures have been reported at this time.