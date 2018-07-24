$600 Reward Offered For Tip Leading To Arrest Of Headstone Vandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) - The City of Booneville wants to catch those responsible for vandalizing multiple headstones in the Oak Hill Cemetery.

On July 10, Booneville police were called there by the cemetery groundskeeper who noticed more than 18 headstones had been toppled over.

Officers did sweep the area for evidence, however, they came back empty-handed.

“We don`t take this lightly, so hopefully we can figure out who has done this,” said Booneville Police Chief Al Brown.

To up the ante, Logan County Sheriff Boyd Hicks along with one of the family’s impacted by the vandalism have chipped in a total of $600 to offer as reward money.

The money will be given to an individual who offers a tip that could lead to an arrest and possible conviction.

In the meantime, Chief Brown says they are ramping-up patrols in the area indefinitely.

They are also looking at the possibility of adding extra security such as cameras to protect a part of the community that holds a lot of meaning to the people who live there.

The police department is now investigating the extent of the damages. Chief Brown said depending on the damages, those responsible could face felony charges.

If you have information, you can reach out to the Logan County Sheriff’s office at: 479-963-3271