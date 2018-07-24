Another Recall, This Time For Goldfish, Cites Salmonella Risk

Not long after it was announced that Ritz Crackers were being recalled for a risk of salmonella, Pepperidge Farm said it was doing the same for some of its popular Goldfish brand crackers.

The company said it was recalling Goldfish Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar Crackers, as well as the Baked With Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar Crackers, the Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar Pretzel Crackers, the Slammin’ Sour Cream & Onion crackers, the Sweet & Savory crackers and the Bold Mix Crackers in a variety of packaging.

The company is recalling the crackers due to a risk of salmonella contamination from the whey powder used in manufacturing the crackers. Pepperidge Farm said it was performing the recall as a precaution, and that no illnesses have been reported.

A similar reason was given by the makers of Ritz Crackers days before when their recall was announced.