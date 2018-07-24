× Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For Apparent Heroin Overdose

Demi Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday (July 24) for an alleged heroin overdose, TMZ reported.

Los Angles Police Department officials responded to a drug overdose at Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home, CBS NEWS says.

A medical need call was made at 11:22 a.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department told reporters, and a 25-year-old female patient was transported to a local hospital.

Lovaot has spoken openly about her struggle with substance abuse in the past.

During a interview with CBS NEWS in February, Lovato said her new single, “Tell Me You Love Me” was about conquering her addiction. “People think it’s a breakup song,” she said, “but it’s actually kind of a breakup song with myself and my bad habits”

