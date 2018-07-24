× Fayetteville Schools Ask Judge To Weigh In On Wendt Records

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville School District said it was correct in deciding to release personnel records of a female employee who accused the former superintendent of sexual harassment, but the district has asked a judge to settle the matter.

In an answer responding to a complaint filed earlier this month in Washington County Circuit Court, the district said it relied on the Freedom Of Information Act, cases and opinion letters interpreting FOIA “in determining that the documents at issue are subject to disclosure.”

The woman’s lawyer, Suzanne Clark, filed the complaint July 11, arguing that releasing the documents was an unwarranted invasion of privacy.

“The records … contain graphic text messages that are exceptionally personal in nature,” Clark wrote in the complaint.

“Such information would subject the plaintiff and her family to embarrassment, harassment, and could impact her employment and relationships with friends.”

The woman, identified as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit, in March accused former superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt of sexual harrassment.

She later provided inappropriate text messages and voice recordings allegedly from Wendt as evidence.

The School Board fired Wendt in June.

After receiving several FOIA requests regarding the district’s investigation of Wendt, school officials determined the woman’s personnel file was a “job performance record” and therefore releasable, according to Clark’s complaint.

The woman asked for an opinion from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who later affirmed the district’s decision to disclose the records.

However, Rutledge noted that the woman’s “name should be redacted as a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

After the complaint was filed, the district said it received several additional FOIA requests for records related to its investigation. Now the district wants a judge to weigh in because the district feels “caught in the middle.”.

Now the district wants a judge to weigh in because the district feels it is “caught in the middle.”

“Thus, (the district) respectfully request that the court expeditiously review the documents at issue and make a determination as to whether the records at issue may be released,” the district wrote in its answer.

Both Clark and a district spokesman declined to comment Tuesday (July 24), citing the ongoing litigation.