Get To Know Fort Smith Mayoral Candidates At Forum Tonight

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A forum tonight (July 24) will give voters the opportunity to meet the three candidates for Fort Smith mayor.

All three candidates will stand before voters from 7-8 tonight at the Fort Smith Public Library, and anyone is welcome to attend. This is an opportunity for the people of Fort Smith to get to know their mayoral candidates.

Luis Andrade, George McGill and Wayne Haver will talk about city issues and will take questions from the public.

The event will be hosted by the League of River Valley Voters. The organization's president explained why forums like this are so important before and during election season.

"I just hope they [voters] take this race seriously," said Jeannie Cole, president of the League of River Valley Voters. "This is an important position in our community. Fort Smith has the opportunity to move forward, and we need a leader at the head."

The event will take place in the Community Room of the library on Rogers Avenue.

A primary will take place Aug. 14, and the two candidates with the most votes will face off in the November general election.