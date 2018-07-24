× Golden City Man Arrested In Logan County Drug Bust

GOLDEN CITY (KFSM) — A Golden City man was arrested Monday on felony drugs and weapons charges after investigators went to a residence looking for a missing vehicle.

According to a report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s investigators and members of the Booneville Police Department went to the home in Golden City in search of the vehicle.

They encountered Garrett Shepard, 27, who gave them consent to search the residence, investigators said.

The search led to the seizure of about 27 grams (nearly an ounce) of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and customer lists.

Shepard was arrested on charges of possession of schedule IV (marijuana) drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, unlawful use of a communications device, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver and possession of schedule II drugs (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver.

Shepard was being held in the Logan County Jail in Paris.