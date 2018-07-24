This month we're celebrating 65 years of covering the news and weather where you live. Here's a look back at when Channel 5 started and some of the changes that have taken place over the years.
How Technology & Weather Have Changed At Channel 5
-
First Channel 5 Weatherman Shares His Experience
-
Channel 5 To Simulcast 2018 Miss Arkansas Pageant
-
One Of The First Channel 5 Anchors Shares His Experience
-
Channel 5 Celebrates Its Rich History, Looks To The Future
-
Man Dies After Being Struck By Lightning In Arkansas
-
-
Arkansas, Missouri Game Set For Nov. 23 On Channel 5
-
Weather Alert Day: Saturday Afternoon
-
Portion Of Tiger Boulevard In Bentonville To Close Thursday For Repairs
-
Our Little Cool-Down Continues
-
Miss Arkansas 2018 Will Be Crowned
-
-
Game One Of College World Series Finals Postponed Until Tuesday
-
WATCH: Hot Today, Hottest Weather Of The Year For Mother’s Day
-
WATCH: Sunny And Warmer Heading Into The Weekend