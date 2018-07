(UPDATE: Little Flock police have found the missing man.)

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) – Little Flock police are searching for a missing man who has Alzheimer’s.

Ron Ault was last seen at 400 Little Flock Dr, wearing camouflage pants and a gold shirt.

He’s 6’2″ tall and about 195 pounds, and could also have a black lab with him, according to Little Flock police.

If you have any information on Ron Ault’s location please contact the Little Flock police department at 479-936-7911.