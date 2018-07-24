× Mega Millions Jackpot At $522 Million For Tuesday Drawing

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $522 million for Tuesday’s (July 24) drawing, becoming the fifth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Ticket sales end at 9:45 p.m and the winning number will be shown during the Channel 5 10 p.m newscast.

If there is no winner tonight, the jackpot is expected to bump up to $630 million for the Friday drawing.

A Cabot woman won $1 million on a second-chance drawing Monday (July 23).

In 2017, the Arkansas lottery had its biggest-ever win after a $177 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Stuttgart, Arkansas.