New All Day, Late Night Restaurant And Hangout Opens In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A unique all day and late night option to the myriad of restaurants and coffee shops in Northwest Arkansas opened Saturday (July 21).

The Holler, operated by the Walton-backed firm Ropeswing Hospitality Group (also behind The Preacher’s Son and Pressroom), is a 10,000-square-foot space to work, eat a meal, meet friends or listen to live music.

Located in the 8th Street Market in Bentonville, the venue also features a court with three full-sized shuffleboards.

The venue features four lounge areas, several large conference tables and a private conference room, with high speed internet, plug-ins and USB portals throughout the building.

