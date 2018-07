Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite the common belief that dairy products are bad for you a new study said they have some major health benefits.

The research shows that eating full-fat dairy can reduce the risk of dying from a stroke by 42%.

Dairy products like yogurt, cheese, butter and milk are not only rich in calcium, but also lower blood pressure.

The research was published in, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, and was funded by the National Institutes of Health.