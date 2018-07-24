× Number Of Razorback Players On Watch Lists Continues To Grow

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–With Arkansas and Eastern Illinois’s September 1 kickoff now just 40 days away, the remainder of July is spent releasing lists of the players to look out for at each position. Here’s a compilation of the Razorback football players that have been recognized nationally throughout the preseason.

Chase Hayden (Sophomore RB)

Doak Walker Award, best running back

Devwah Whaley (Junior RB)

Doak Walker Award, best running back

Dre Greenlaw (Senior LB)

Butkus Award, best linebacker

Hjalte Froholdt (Senior OL)

Outland Trophy, best interior lineman

Scoota Harris (Junior LB)

Bednarik Award, most outstanding defensive player

Butkus Award, best linebacker

Nagurski Trophy, best defensive player

Five more watch lists will be released over the next three days including the Ray Guy Award (best punter) and Lou Groza Award (best kicker) on Wednesday. The Hornung Award (most versatile player) and Wuerffel Trophy (given to the player that combines community service with athletics & academics) will be released on Thursday and the Walter Camp Award watch list (player of the year) comes out on Friday.